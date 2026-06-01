Hibatullah Akhundzada warned TTP to halt attacks in Pakistan, report claims

Khaama: Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has reportedly warned the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) to stop carrying out attacks inside Pakistan or risk losing the Afghan Taliban’s support, according to a report by Pakistan’s Express Tribune. The Taliban administration in Kabul has not publicly commented on the report, and officials have yet to respond to the claims attributed to Hibatullah Akhundzada. Citing a Pakistani security source, the newspaper said the message was conveyed informally to Islamabad as part of efforts by the Taliban administration to demonstrate that it is addressing Pakistan’s security concerns. The report said the Taliban hoped to show they were taking steps to restrain the TTP and other militant groups operating from Afghanistan territory. Click here to read more (external link).

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