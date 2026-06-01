How Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour Drew the Taliban Closer to Iran

Afghanistan International: After Akhtar Mohammad Mansour came to power, the Taliban intensified their attacks across Afghanistan under his leadership. At the same time, however, he also supported peace negotiations, which were then being hosted by China and Pakistan. His close involvement in those peace talks drew criticism from some Taliban leaders and analysts, who viewed it as evidence of his ties with Pakistani intelligence agencies. According to sources, another reason behind his killing was that, in his final days, Mansour had instructed his fighters to relocate from Pakistan to another safe haven. His assassination came at a highly sensitive moment in the Obama administration’s Afghanistan policy. Click here to read more (external link).