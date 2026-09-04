Hezb-e Islami Leader Urges Party Members To Cut Ties With Taliban

Afghanistan International: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hezb-e Islami, has urged members and supporters of his party to cut ties with those who support the Taliban. He said anyone who has joined the Taliban administration or other groups should sever links with Hezb-e Islami. In a message addressed to all sincere and committed members of Hezb-e Islami, Hekmatyar called on party members to end organisational ties with anyone who supports or praises the policies of the monarchy, Mohammad Daoud Khan’s government, the communists, Jamiat-e Islami, Shura-e Nazar, the Taliban or other political movements. Click here to read more (external link).