National Resistance Front Names New Commander To Replace Hasib Panjshiri

Afghanistan International: The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan has appointed Commander Mukhtar Shoresh, a close associate of Hasib Panjshiri, as his successor following Panjshiri’s recent killing by the Taliban. In a statement on Friday, 4 September, the NRF thanked national and political figures, leaders and members of the public who honoured Panjshiri’s memory by sending condolences, holding memorial ceremonies and expressing sympathy. Click here to read more (external link).

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