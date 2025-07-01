Death toll in Badakhshan unrest rises to 15: Sources

Amu: The death toll from unrest caused by Taliban crackdown on protesters in the northeastern district of Khash in Badakhshan Province has risen to at least 15, including one woman, local sources said Tuesday. The violence erupted during a public protest in Khash, where residents had gathered to oppose what they described as the Taliban’s heavy-handed presence and governance in the district. At least 20 others were wounded in the incident, which witnesses say was marked by the use of live ammunition against demonstrators. Click here to read more (external link).

