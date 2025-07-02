Bhutto: Kabul Violating Doha Deal, Threatening Regional Stability

Khaama: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, has warned that the Taliban’s repeated violations of their commitments under the Doha Agreement are fueling regional instability. He emphasized that adherence to these promises is critical for maintaining peace. Under the Doha Agreement, the Taliban had promised not to allow extremist groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS to use Afghanistan’s territory to threaten other nations, especially the United States. However, doubts over Taliban compliance have persisted. Click here to read more (external link).