FAO warns of severe Heatwave in Afghanistan from June 30 to July 6

Khaama: The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) office in Afghanistan has issued a warning about a severe heatwave that will affect the entire country from June 30 to July 6 this year. The heatwave is expected to bring dangerously high temperatures, with forecasts indicating that many areas will experience temperatures 2 to 10 degrees Celsius higher than normal. This extreme weather poses significant health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with pre-existing health conditions. Click here to read more (external link).