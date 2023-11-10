Biden Could Be Preparing to ‘Upgrade Ties’ With Kabul: WPR

Tolo News: A former US diplomat and current professor at the City University of New York, Annie Pforzheimer, in a piece for World Politics Review wrote that the “administration of US President Joe Biden has quietly begun to soften Washington’s stance on the Taliban as a sponsor of terrorism, despite an authoritative report by United Nations experts in June 2023 noting the strong and symbiotic links between the Taliban, the Haqqani network, al-Qaida and other terror groups.” Ahmad Khan Andar, political analyst, said that the US had provided mass aid to Afghanistan during the past two-years. Click here to read more (external link).