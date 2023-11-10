Afghan consulate in Tajikistan operates under Taliban’s foreign ministry supervision: Dehqanzada

Ariana: Naqibullah Dehqanzada, acting head of the Afghan consulate in Khorog of Tajikistan, stated that the consulate operates under the direct support and supervision of the Islamic Emirate’s [Taliban] foreign ministry. Dehqanzada issued a statement to confirm the Afghan consulate’s connection with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) after the ambassador of the previous government to Tajikistan tore up the appointment of a letter of an IEA’s diplomat in the embassy. Click here to read more (external link).