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Badakhshan Mine Workers Protest Taliban Ban On Mining

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Afghanistan International: The protesters told Afghanistan International that mining workshops belonging to low-income individuals have been shut for about a month, while sites linked to powerful figures continue to operate. They alleged that those workshops had obtained permission to extract minerals by paying bribes to the Taliban. According to the protesters, the situation has left hundreds of families facing serious financial hardship. Click here to read more (external link).

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