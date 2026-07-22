Hashmatullah Shahidi Resigns as Afghanistan’s ODI Captain After Four-Year Tenure

Khaama: Hashmatullah Shahidi has resigned as captain of Afghanistan’s one-day international (ODI) team with immediate effect, ending a four-year tenure in which he led the side at major international tournaments and oversaw several notable victories. The 31-year-old batter had served as Afghanistan’s ODI captain since January 2022. According to ESPNcricinfo, he led the team in 55 ODIs before stepping down following Afghanistan’s most recent ODI assignment against India in June 2026. Click here to read more (external link).

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