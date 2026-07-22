Amnesty urges ‘war crimes’ inquiry into Pakistani airstrike on Kabul rehab center

Amu: Amnesty International has called for a war crimes investigation into a Pakistani airstrike that struck a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul in March, saying the attack killed at least 269 civilians and unlawfully targeted a protected medical facility. In a report released nearly five months after the March 16 strike, the rights group said it found no evidence to support Pakistan’s claim that the Omid Rehabilitation and Treatment Center was being used to store weapons or ammunition or served any military purpose at the time of the attack. “The attack on the Omid Centre constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law — possibly amounting to a war crime,” Isabelle Lassee, Amnesty International’s acting regional director for South Asia, said in the report. She said Pakistan had failed to verify whether the facility was a legitimate military objective before carrying out the strike. Click here to read more (external link).