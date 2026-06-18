Belgium receives visa applications from five members of Taliban delegation ahead of EU talks: Report

Amu: Belgium has received visa applications from five members of a Taliban delegation invited to Brussels for talks on migration and deportations, a spokesperson for the Belgian foreign ministry said on Wednesday, as quoted by Reuters. The spokesperson said the applications are undergoing security screening and that it remains unclear when Belgium will be able to issue the visas. He could not confirm when the meeting would take place. The European Commission last month invited Taliban officials to Brussels to discuss the return and readmission of Afghan nationals who do not have the right to remain in the European Union, despite warnings from human rights organizations that such engagement could legitimize the Taliban and endanger Afghans. Click here to read more (external link).

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