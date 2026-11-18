Afghanistan International: Political and military opponents of the Taliban have dismissed Hibatullah Akhundzada’s invitation to return to Afghanistan and participate in government. One opposition figure told Afghanistan International that the Taliban leader was deeply concerned about the group’s situation and that the struggle against the Taliban had only just begun. Opposition figures said growing public discontent, mounting pressure and the strengthening of resistance groups had alarmed Akhundzada. They argued that his offer of participation was not about sharing power but about appointing opponents as officials within the Taliban administration. Click here to read more (external link).

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