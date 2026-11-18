8am: Several residents of Panjshir province are complaining about increased restrictions and tighter controls imposed on the province’s citizens by the Taliban. They say the Taliban have stepped up pressure and restrictions on Panjshir residents in recent weeks. In interviews with the Hasht-e Subh Daily, these residents said that body searches, house searches, and inspections of citizens’ mobile phones have increased, along with monitoring of their activities and movements. According to them, nighttime movement and going into the mountains have been banned, and by turning the local mosque into a military post, the Taliban keep villages under round-the-clock surveillance. Panjshir residents also say that women are living in anxiety out of fear of harassment and Taliban restrictions, and many of them do not dare to leave their homes. Click here to read more (external link).