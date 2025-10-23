Afghanistan will no longer mediate Pakistan–TTP talks, calls it Pakistan’s internal matter

Ariana: In an interview with Deutsche Welle Pashto, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said Afghanistan sees no reason to continue facilitating dialogue between Pakistan and the TTP. “This is Pakistan’s internal problem, and it is their responsibility to address it,” Mujahid stated. He confirmed that delegations from Afghanistan and Pakistan are scheduled to meet in Turkey on October 25 to finalize a bilateral agreement aimed at sustaining the recently established ceasefire between the two neighbors. Click here to read more (external link).

