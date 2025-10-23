Afghan allies sue Trump administration over travel ban blocking family reunification

Ariana: Seven Afghan nationals who were granted asylum in the United States have filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s application of its renewed “travel ban,” which has prevented their families from joining them in the country despite prior approval from immigration authorities. The case, filed on October 21 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, names as defendants the U.S. Department of State, Secretary Marco Rubio, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Secretary Kristi Noem, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), its Director Joseph B. Edlow, and the United States government, The Diplomat reported. Click here to read more (external link).