Afghanistan Has Entered Civil War, Says Former Vice President Saleh

Afghanistan International: Former Afghan vice-president Amrullah Saleh says Afghanistan has entered a civil war, warning that the conflict remains limited for now but could develop into a more violent and destructive confrontation. In an interview with Outlook, Saleh described Taliban rule as “illegitimate” and said public opposition to the group was taking various forms, with armed attacks being its most visible expression. Saleh called for the secret annexes of the Doha Agreement to be made public, saying: “If the secret annexes to the Doha deal are made public. We can decode the Taliban’s conduct more easily. Afghanistan was handed over to them for a purpose.” Click here to read more (external link).