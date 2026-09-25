Taliban Extort Ghazni Residents Over Alleged Weapon Possession

8am: Local sources in Ghazni say that the Taliban have harassed residents of Nawur district in the province and extorted money from them under the pretext of possessing weapons. Sources told the Hasht-e Subh Daily on Thursday, September 24, that the Taliban had arrested and tortured four residents of the “Khawat and Gorg Koshteh” villages in Nawur district this week on the pretext of possessing weapons. This comes as the Taliban have previously extorted money from people in Nawur, Jaghori and Malistan districts of Ghazni province under similar pretexts. Click here to read more (external link).