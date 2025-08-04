Afghanistan Gripped by Terrorism: SIGAR Reports ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and TTP Operate Freely

8am: The United States Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) in its latest report stated that terrorist groups such as ISIS, al-Qaeda, and Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operate freely in Afghanistan, widespread corruption and mismanagement have squandered billions of dollars in foreign aid, and the rights of women and children in the country are systematically violated in full view of the international community. According to SIGAR, the cessation of U.S. aid has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, further darkening the already uncertain future of Afghanistan’s reconstruction. SIGAR described ISIS-Khorasan as the “most serious threat” to ethnic and religious minorities, UN personnel, foreign citizens, and diplomats in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).