Five Taliban ministries stop sharing images of their officials

Amu: Amu TV found that the Taliban Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, the Taliban Ministry of Justice, the Taliban Ministry of Higher Education, the Taliban Ministry of Finance, and the Taliban Ministry of Urban Development and Housing no longer share photos or videos of their officials. Instead, they post pictures of empty chairs, flags or meeting halls. Critics argue that withholding officials’ images undermines transparency and erodes public trust in governance. Click here to read more (externa link).