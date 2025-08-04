Kabul Under Watch: Taliban Spies Blend as Beggars and Vendors

8am: Sources state that the Taliban, to suppress opposition, restrict access to information, and create an atmosphere of fear among citizens, have expanded their espionage activities in Kabul. According to these sources, the group has exploited the dire economic situation to establish a network of spies aimed at detaining, tracking, and psychologically tormenting citizens, particularly in Kabul. Some journalists and residents of Kabul, especially former military personnel, express deep concern and fear over this situation. Click here to read more (external link).