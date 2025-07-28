Afghan-Led Team Wins at World’s Largest AI Hackathon in Paris

Khaama: An Afghan-led team has secured first place in the Qualcomm Edge AI Consumer Utility Track at RAISE Your Hack 2025, the world’s largest AI hackathon, held at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. The event hosted over 6,200 participants, 923 teams, and 220 AI projects from across the globe. The team behind SignBridge includes developers Ahmad Zia Yousufi, Ahmad Zamir Yousufi, Carlo Fritz, Alina Aliaskerova, and Benjamin Salon (Lartifroid). The project was submitted through Lablab.ai, a platform dedicated to AI innovation and the official host of the hackathon. Click here to read more (external link).