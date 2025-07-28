Iran says no official plans for presidential visit to Afghanistan

Amu: Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that it has not received any formal instructions regarding a visit by President Masoud Pezeshkian to Afghanistan, despite the president himself expressing interest in opening a new chapter in ties with the Taliban-led administration in Kabul. Speaking at a weekly press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, “There is currently no official plan communicated to us for a presidential visit to Afghanistan.” He emphasized that the government’s recent statements reflected Iran’s ongoing commitment to “good-neighborly relations and brotherhood” with Afghanistan. The clarification came after Pezeshkian publicly stated during a recent meeting with senior Foreign Ministry officials that he is ready to visit Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).