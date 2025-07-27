Taliban Intelligence Vehicle Runs Over and Kills Two Women in Nangarhar

8am: In Nangarhar’s Khogyani district, a tragic incident occurred when a vehicle belonging to the Taliban intelligence service ran over and killed two women, according to local sources. The incident took place on the evening of Saturday, 26 July 2025, in the Chamtali area. A local source reported that the Hilux vehicle was traveling at high speed when it collided with the two women, resulting in their deaths. Sayed Tayeb Hammad, spokesperson for the Taliban police command in Nangarhar, confirmed the incident, stating that it was caused by “the driver’s negligence and excessive speed.” Click here to read more (external link).