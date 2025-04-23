US Courts to review Afghan Immigration Cases, says White House

Khaama: The White House announced U.S. courts will individually review Afghan immigration cases as temporary protection status for many is ending soon. Karoline Leavitt, White House spokesperson, announced that Afghan immigration cases in the United States will be reviewed by courts. The announcement, made during a press conference on April 22, emphasized that Afghan migrants who received temporary protected status during the Biden administration will soon see their protections end. Click here to read more (external link).

