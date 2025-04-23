Taliban To Appoint Ambassador To Moscow As Russia Moves To Deepen Ties

Afghanistan International: Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s acting Foreign Minister, has announced that the group will soon appoint an ambassador to Moscow, marking a new stage in diplomatic engagement between the Taliban and Russia. The statement came during a meeting with Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan. Zia Ahmad Takal, Deputy Spokesperson for the Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that Russia is expected to receive the Taliban’s diplomatic representative at the ambassadorial level. Click here to read more (external link).