Czech soldiers charged in death of Afghan prisoner following interrogation

Amu: Four members of the Czech Special Forces have been charged in connection with the death of an Afghan prisoner who died shortly after being interrogated, Radio Prague International reported on Tuesday. The incident occurred in 2018 at the Shindand air base in Afghanistan’s western Herat province. According to the report, the Afghan man, identified only as Khan, had earlier shot and killed Czech dog handler Tomáš Procházka and wounded two other soldiers before being captured. Click here to read more (external link).