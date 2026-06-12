U.S. Plans to Deport Afghan Refugees to Central African Republic

Khaama: The United States is preparing to deport migrants from several countries, including Afghanistan, Iran and Syria, to the Central African Republic under a new third-country removal plan, Reuters reported on Thursday. According to Reuters, migrants who entered the United States through irregular routes and failed to secure legal residency could be transferred to the Central African Republic. A source familiar with the matter said the first deportation flight, expected next week, could carry around 20 migrants from Afghanistan and Syria. The proposal has drawn criticism from immigration lawyers and rights advocates, who warn that deported migrants could eventually face return to countries where they risk persecution, detention or other forms of harm. Click here to read more (external link).

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