Taliban governor claims women detained in Herat had ‘psychological problems’

Amu: Taliban governor in Herat has acknowledged the recent detention of women and girls in the western city, claiming those arrested suffered from what he described as “psychological” and “religious” problems. In comments published by Al-Emarah, a Taliban-affiliated media outlet, Noor Ahmad Islamjar confirmed that women had been detained in recent days for allegedly failing to comply with the Taliban’s dress code. The remarks appear to contradict earlier statements by local Taliban officials, who denied that women had been arrested over hijab-related issues. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has confirmed that at least 30 women were detained in Herat between June 6 and June 7 by the Taliban’s morality police for allegedly violating dress requirements. The detentions sparked protests in Herat and drew criticism from international human rights organizations and UN officials. Click here to read more (external link).

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