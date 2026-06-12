Afghanistan among world’s least peaceful countries in 2026 Global Peace Index

Ariana: Afghanistan has been ranked as the seventh least peaceful country in the world in the 2026 Global Peace Index (GPI), remaining near the bottom of the global ranking that measures levels of peace, security, conflict, and militarization across 163 countries and territories. The annual report, released by the Institute for Economics and Peace, placed Afghanistan 157th out of 163 countries. Only South Sudan, Israel, Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, and Russia ranked lower. Click here to read more (external link).