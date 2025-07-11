Tajik official denies reports of forced deportations of Afghan migrants

Amu: A senior Tajik official has denied reports of forced deportations of Afghan migrants from Tajikistan, calling the allegations baseless and stating that no formal complaints have been received. Musawer Bahadori, head of Tajikistan’s Committee for Refugees in Dushanbe, said in an interview published Friday by local outlet Asia-Plus that his office had not been approached by any Afghan nationals regarding forced removals. “No one has come to our committee to file a complaint, and we have received no official grievance from any migrant,” Bahadori said. Roughly 13,000 Afghans are estimated to reside in Tajikistan, many of whom are awaiting resettlement to third countries, including Canada. Click here to read more (external link).

