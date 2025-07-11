US Lawmaker Slams Russia’s Recognition Of Taliban As Bid To Legitimize ‘Tyrannical Regime’

Afghanistan International: Michael McCaul, former chair of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, has strongly criticised Russia’s decision to officially recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, calling it a dangerous move to legitimise “a tyrannical regime.” In a statement posted on Thursday, 11 July, on X (formerly Twitter), McCaul wrote: “Since their brutal takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have created a devastating humanitarian crisis — destroying advances in women’s rights, taking American hostages for political gain, and publicly executing individuals.” Click here to read more (external link).

