UK accepts less than 3% of Afghan relocation applicants in 2025

Khaama: The UK Ministry of Defence approved only 2.04% of 17,625 Afghan relocation requests in early 2025, raising concerns over eligibility criteria. These figures highlight a concerningly low acceptance rate, even for those with a proven record of supporting British missions, raising serious questions about the program’s accessibility and fairness. The ongoing delays and high rejection rates have sparked criticism from human rights advocates and lawmakers, urging the UK government to reassess its approach and uphold its commitments to vulnerable Afghan allies. Click here to read more (external link).