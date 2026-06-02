Over 80 rights groups urge EU to reject Taliban visit to Brussels

Amu: More than 80 Afghan and international civil society organizations and human rights groups have called on the European Union not to host Taliban representatives in Brussels, warning that any official engagement could contribute to the normalization and implicit recognition of the Taliban rule. In an open letter addressed to EU institutions, member states and policymakers, the groups expressed “grave concerns” over reports that Taliban representatives could travel to Brussels in June for talks linked to the deportation of Afghan migrants from Europe. Click here to read more (external link).

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