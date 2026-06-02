Kabul Chokes on Stench and Blood as Eid Slaughter Waste Piles Up on City Streets

8am: Four days after Eid al-Adha, several Kabul residents are complaining about foul odors from the blood and discarded entrails of sacrificial animals left across various parts of the city. They say hides, intestines, and other unusable animal parts have been dumped in drainage ditches and at scattered points around the city, and that despite several days passing since the holiday, the Taliban’s municipal authority has taken no effective action to clean up the waste. Residents say the smell has severely disrupted their daily lives. Several environmental experts, meanwhile, are warning that if animal remains are not properly managed, the waste will dry out, break down into contaminated particles, and contribute to air pollution and a heightened risk of disease. Click here to read more (external link).

More Kabul News