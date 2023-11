Ariana: Afghanistan’s Ali Reza Asahi won gold at the World Bodybuilding Championships in the senior category in Seoul this week. Afghanistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (AFBBF) officials said Thursday on social media that Asahi competed in the 90 kg category. Asahi’s gold is the first ever for Afghanistan at these championships that were hosted by South Korea. Click here to read more (external link).

More Afghan Sports News