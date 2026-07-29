German minister says Afghan deportations no longer limited to criminals

Amu: Germany will no longer limit deportations to Afghanistan to convicted criminals, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said, signaling a broader policy that could see rejected Afghan asylum seekers returned even if they have no criminal record. The announcement came after Germany deported 31 Afghan nationals on a charter flight to Afghanistan. German authorities said 30 of those deported had criminal convictions, while one was returned despite having no criminal record. The deportations have also drawn criticism from migration and human rights experts. Click here to read more (external link).

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