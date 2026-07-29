From Battlefield to Humanitarian Commitments: Sepahiyan-e-Mihan Front Publishes Its Military Code of Conduct

8am: The Sepahiyan-e-Mihan Front (Soldiers of the Homeland) has announced, through the introduction of its military code of conduct, that respecting human rights, humanitarian principles, and international standards related to armed conflict is among its core obligations. The Front stated that, under this code, it is committed to observing the four Geneva Conventions and to protecting civilians, prisoners of war, the wounded, journalists, and aid workers, while prohibiting any form of torture, hostage-taking, degradation, or violation of human dignity. In its three-chapter, 20-article code, the Front emphasized that civilians will not be targeted in military operations, that it will support freedom of expression and media activity, and that it considers the protection of journalists and domestic and international humanitarian organizations to be among its responsibilities. It also stated that it will prevent the destruction of public facilities and cultural heritage sites and will hold accountable, before the public and oversight bodies, any of its members found to have violated these principles. Click here to read more (external link).