Australian Greens Back Calls To Recognise ‘Hazara Genocide’ In Afghanistan

Afghanistan International: The Australian Greens Party has announced support for calls from the Hazara community and human rights groups to formally recognise the ongoing persecution against the Hazara people in Afghanistan as genocide. Since the Taliban’s return to power, the rights of Hazaras have been increasingly curtailed, according to the Greens. In a statement released on Wednesday, 23 April, the party expressed pride in supporting the Hazara diaspora in Australia and urged the federal government to provide adequate protection for Hazara refugees. They emphasised that no Hazara refugee should face deportation back to Afghanistan under current conditions. Click here to read more (external link).