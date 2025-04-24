Afghanistan female boxer must fight in and out of the ring

DW: Sadia Bromand fled Afghanistan six years ago. With the Taliban having returned to power, the boxer continues to fight for women’s rights in her homeland – from Germany’s capital. Even before the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, female boxers were rare and viewed with skepticism by broad sections of the country’s society. However, this has not prevented some young women from pursuing the sport. Among those who defied such societal expectations is Sadia Bromand. As a girl, she would ride her bike to school and play sports after her classes were over. After finishing school, she worked as a journalist for a women-run television station. Click here to read more (external link).