Pakistan says registered Afghan refugees must leave by June 30

Amu: Pakistani authorities have set a June 30 deadline for registered Afghan nationals, including holders of Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, to voluntarily return to Afghanistan, according to the country’s minister of state for interior, Talal Chaudhry. Speaking to Geo News in an interview alongside a UN representative, Chaudhry said formal deportations would begin after the deadline passes. “Afghan refugees were and remain our guests,” he said. “They are being sent back with full dignity and respect.” While officials insist that repatriations are being carried out in coordination with international agencies, human rights groups have warned that the policy could violate international protections for asylum seekers. Click here to read more (external link).

