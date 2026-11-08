At Least Two Afghan Refugees Detained by ICE in California, Advocates Say

Khaama: At least two Afghan refugees have been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the Sacramento region, raising fears among Afghan community members as the Trump administration faces legal challenges over plans to deport Afghan nationals, according to advocacy groups cited by KCRA 3. The reported detentions come amid a broader federal deportation plan involving roughly 150 Afghan nationals held in US immigration custody. Click here to read more (external link).

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