Kabul Water Crisis: Residents Say Wells Are Drying Up and Water Costs Are Rising

8am: A number of residents of Kabul city have expressed concern over the decline in groundwater levels and the worsening water shortage crisis in the city. They say that in addition to the depletion of water resources, access to safe drinking water has also become one of the serious challenges of their daily lives. They add that the decline in water sources and the unsafe quality of tap water have forced a number of families to turn to private water supply companies to obtain drinking water. Click here to read more (external link).