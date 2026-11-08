Aisha Wahab Wins Full Two-Year Term in US House for California District

Khaama: Aisha Wahab, an Afghan American Democrat, has won a full two-year term in the US House of Representatives, securing California’s 14th Congressional District after defeating fellow Democrat Melissa Hernandez. With the latest figures showing 91,892 votes, or 57.5 percent, Wahab leads Hernandez, who has received 67,836 votes, or 42.5 percent. The margin stands at 24,056 votes, according to election results published by KQED. The Associated Press called the race for Wahab on November 6, with about 66.93 percent of the expected vote counted at that stage. Click here to read more (external link).