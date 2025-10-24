Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossings remain closed for 13th day

Amu: Major border crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan remained closed for a 13th consecutive day, disrupting trade and leaving hundreds of travelers stranded on both sides of the border, amid rising tensions between the two sides. According to Khan Jan Alokozai, a senior official at the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, five key commercial border points have been shut down, halting the daily movement of nearly 2,000 trucks, including those carrying perishable goods. Click here to read more (external link).

