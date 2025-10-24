Pakistani Taliban Leader Reportedly Visited Hospital In Kabul Before Airstrike

Afghanistan International: Noor Wali Mehsud, the leader of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), visited a hospital in Kabul just days before Pakistan carried out an airstrike on the Afghan capital, informed sources told Afghanistan International. According to the sources, Mehsud visited Hewad Shifa Hospital, located in Qala Cha along the Kabul–Logar highway, to visit wounded members of his group. They said the hospital had previously signed a contract to treat injured TTP fighters, but terminated the agreement after the airstrike. Hewad Shifa Hospital denied the claim, however. A hospital spokesperson told Afghanistan International: “We have no specific contract to treat the wounded; all patients come on an individual basis.” Click here to read more (external link).