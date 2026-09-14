Taliban opponents warn of wider conflict if talks remain off table

Amu: Abdul Rashid Dostum, leader of the National Islamic Movement of Afghanistan, urged the Taliban not to dismiss calls for negotiations. Addressing Taliban leaders, including Hibatullah Akhundzada, Dostum warned that continued refusal to engage in talks could result in a conflict that would become difficult to control. “Now there is scattered fighting. God forbid, if it turns into a war in which thousands upon thousands are killed, what will you control?” Dostum said. “It will not be controllable.” Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, a former mujahedeen leader, also called for negotiations, arguing that rejecting dialogue amounted to choosing war. Click here to read more (external link).