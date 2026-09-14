Taliban forces detain head, members of Shiite commission in Kabul, sources say

Amu: Taliban forces detained the head and several members of a commission representing Afghanistan’s Shiite community after surrounding its office in Kabul, sources within the commission and Shiite representatives told Amu TV. The sources said personnel from the Taliban’s Justice Ministry surrounded the Shiite Commission’s office on Sunday before entering the building and detaining several people. Those detained were taken to the ministry and remained in Taliban custody, according to the sources. Among those detained were the commission’s head, Mohammad Ali Akhlaqi, and members Sayed Nader Shah Bahr, Mohammad Amir Bazel, Sayed Mohsen Hosseini and Sayed Abdullah Hashemi, the sources said. Click here to read more (external link).