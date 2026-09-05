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Taliban Opponents Call For Broad Coalition At Cambridge Talks

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Afghanistan International: The National Resistance Front and Afghanistan Freedom Front have called for a common platform among political, civil and armed groups opposing the Taliban, as Cambridge talks seek to bridge key differences. The fifth round of the “Cambridge Afghanistan Series” was held on Friday, 4 September, in Cambridge, Britain, bringing together dozens of political figures, academics, civil society activists and representatives of women’s movements from inside and outside Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

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